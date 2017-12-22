Colin Cowherd Doubles Down On Crazy Theory About Jimmy Garoppolo Trade

On Thursday, Colin Cowherd presented a rather wild conspiracy theory in which he suggested Bill Belichick traded away quarterbacks Jacoby Brissett and Jimmy Garoppolo for peanuts because of a grudge the New England Patriots coach holds against team owner Robert Kraft.

According to Cowherd’s theory, Belichick wanted to move forward with Garoppolo to prove he could win without Tom Brady and Kraft nixed the idea, in turn causing Belichick to basically sabotage the long-term future of the organization.

Crazy, right?

Well, Cowherd doubled down Friday, wondering whether Kraft made a big mistake by seemingly choosing his affection for Brady (arguably the greatest quarterback of all time) over Belichick (arguably the greatest coach of all time). Brady, after all, is 40 years old, and while he’s shown no signs of slowing down, the Patriots eventually need to find his successor — something that became more difficult when New England shipped Brissett to the Indianapolis Colts and Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers.

.@ColinCowherd has a theory why the Patriots traded Jimmy G and Jacoby Brissett: "That [Robert Kraft] chose Brady over Belichick it ticked off Belichick and he got rid of the future." pic.twitter.com/k7dYyOI03i — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 22, 2017

In any event, Cowherd really is going out on a limb with this one, even if there are signs of trouble in paradise (aka Foxboro).

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images