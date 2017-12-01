David Ortiz Selling Shirts Honoring 2004 Comeback To Raise Money For Charity

David Ortiz doesn’t want to hear about the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl comeback anymore.

Since the Pats overcame the 28-3 deficit to the Atlanta Falcons in February, shirts with those two numbers began popping up, oftentimes with the final 34-28 on the back.

Ortiz, in an effort to raise money for the David Ortiz Children’s Fund, came up with shirts of his own. In a tweet promoting the cause, he tagged three writers from Barstool Sports, who have had a big hand in making the 28-3 mantra so popular by merchandising it. But in Ortiz’s video, he wants to talk about the “OG Comeback”

https://twitter.com/davidortiz/status/936657204790226944

Ortiz is offering the clothing as a t-shirt, crewneck sweatshirt and hooded sweatshirt. And by the looks of the video it seems Red Sox Hall of Famer Tim Wakefield already got his hands on one as well.

Great to see Big Papi expanding his entrepreneurial skills beyond just wine and food.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.