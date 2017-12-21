Derek Jeter Is Not Planning On Talking To Disgruntled Marlins Players

The 2018 Major League Baseball season has yet to begin, but the Derek Jeter-owned Miami Marlins already are an unmitigated disaster.

The team has shipped off three of their best players in Giancarlo Stanton, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon, and got a below-market return for most of them.

Fans are livid at Jeter — who took over as owner and CEO at the end of the 2017 season — for the fire sale and the ensuing product that will take the field next season. And they made sure to make that clear at a town hall meeting held by Jeter on Tuesday.

But fear not, Miami held on to a couple of talented players in Christian Yelich and J.T. Realmuto.

Problem is, however, they’re not happy about what has happened to the team, and Jeter is not going to try and mend fences with them, according to the Miami Herald.

“Jeter indicated he has no plans to talk to outfielder Christian Yelich and catcher J.T. Realmuto, who are unhappy with the team’s direction,” wrote the Herald’s Barry Jackson.

“Asked if part of his role to ‘sit down with’ those two, Jeter said no.”

This is not unusual for Jeter, who noted he didn’t communicate with Stanton upon taking over the team and immediately shopping the slugger.

It’s looking like what happens off the field in Miami next season will be more entertaining than what will be on the field.

