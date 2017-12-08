Fantasy Football Week 14 Starts, Sits: Advice For Toughest Lineup Decisions

It’s playoff time in fantasy football, which means every decision you make is absolutely crucial.
From waiver-wire pickups to flex starts, one false move could see you waiting until next year to claim your league trophy. But don’t worry, we’ve got your back.
Here are NESN.com’s top five fantasy football starts and sits for Week 14.
STARTS
Derek Carr, QB, Oakland Raiders
The Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in a very important AFC West showdown and we expect Carr to have a big game. Kansas City is allowing the fifth-most points to quarterbacks and will be missing No. 1 cornerback Marcus Peters, so Carr could go nuts Sunday.
Lamar Miller, RB, Houston Texans
Houston’s offense hasn’t exactly been a fantasy gold mine since Deshaun Watson tore his ACL, but Miller should be able to rack up the yards Sunday against a San Francisco 49ers defense that has the 28th-ranked rushing defense.
DeSean Jackson, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jackson has seen just three targets in two of his last three games, but this Sunday will mark quarterback Jameis Winston’s second game back following an injury. That could lead to more attention and improved results for Jackson, especially if the Lions’ defense focuses on fellow wide receiver Mike Evans, who’s a weekly must-start in his own right.
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
The Alabama product has been out-producing No. 1 back DeMarco Murray and figures to be heavily involved in the offense in Week 14 against the Arizona Cardinals. Tennessee loves to run the ball whether it is up 10 or down 20, so Henry should be in your lineup this Sunday.
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
The Washington Redskins have been shredded by tight ends this season, which should bode well for Henry, who is coming off an 81-yard performance in Week 13. Washington has given up 804 yards to tight ends this season, making Henry a top tight end option.
SITS
Case Keenum, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Keenum has proved he’s an NFL-caliber QB this season, but eventually, he’s going to throw up a stinker. It could come Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are giving up the 10th-fewest points to quarterbacks this season, and Carolina faces a must-win after falling to the New Orleans Saints in Week 13.
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver Broncos
Sanders hasn’t topped 20 yards in the last three weeks, and with the Broncos’ shaky QB situation, it might be best to put him on your bench.
Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins running back had a productive Week 13 against the Broncos, but a matchup with the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football” isn’t an attractive one for fantasy owners. New England has allowed just five rushing touchdowns all season, and Drake managed just 20 yards against the Patriots two weeks ago.
Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay Packers
Nelson has had zero connection with backup QB Brett Hundley, and it’s led to a huge drop in the wide receiver’s fantasy value. With Hundley under center again in Week 14, it’s time to park Nelson on the virtual pine.
Jerick McKinnon, RB, Minnesota Vikings
McKinnon has been sharing carries with Latavius Murray, but Murray has been getting the carries down near the goal line and has out-produced the speedy McKinnon in three consecutive weeks. McKinnon is averaging just 53 yards from scrimmage and is a touchdown-or-bust flex play against a Panthers defense that normally is stout against the run.
Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images
