Here Reportedly Are Four Teams Giancarlo Stanton Will Accept Trade To

The Giancarlo Stanton trade saga continues.

The 2017 National League MVP is expected to be traded this offseason as the Miami Marlins do their best to slash payroll.

There’s only one problem: Stanton has a full no-trade clause in his contract.

While both the San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals reportedly have agreed to the framework of a deal, Stanton has yet to say if he will accept a trade to either the Bay Area or the Midwest.

SiriusXM’s Craig Mish reported Thursday that Stanton has four teams he will accept a trade to and neither the Cardinals or Giants are on that list.

Now told Stanton will approve : Dodgers

Yankees

Cubs

Astros — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

This, of course, doesn’t mean Stanton can’t change his mind, but as of right now these four teams are the preferred destinations for the All-Star slugger.

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly are Stanton’s top choice, but what surprised us was the Houston Astros. The reigning World Series champions undoubtedly have the young talent to entice the Marlins, but we don’t see any reason why they would want to mess with arguably the game’s best roster.

We don’t imagine this saga will be resolved anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images