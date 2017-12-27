Here’s What Cris Carter Believes Jimmy Garoppolo’s Trade Value Would Be Now

Jimmy Garoppolo has been nothing short of sensational in his first four starts with the 49ers, guiding them to four consecutive wins after San Francisco started the season 1-10.

It seemed like a steal at the time when San Francisco traded a second-round draft pick to the New England Patriots for Garoppolo back in late October, but the deal now looks even better for the 49ers, who seemingly have a franchise quarterback who’s in complete control of the offense.

So, what would Garoppolo be worth right now — nearly two months and four excellent performances later — in a hypothetical trade? Cris Carter offered a suggestion Wednesday on FS1’s “First Things First” while discussing Tom Brady’s former backup: two first-round picks and possibly a player.

"Jimmy Garoppolo has made the hot dogs in San Francisco better. The equipment dude is better….it's amazing.” — @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/V9FFBe26Yz — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 27, 2017

“What he has done in learning a whole new system, which is probably — (49ers head coach) Kyle Shanahan — the most complicated system as far as calling plays, understanding everything, in the way he’s done it, Jimmy Garoppolo has made the hot dogs in San Francisco better,” Carter said. “The equipment dude is better. Their kicking game is better.”

We can’t confirm whether the hot dogs actually have improved or whether the equipment staff has turned it season around since Jimmy G’s arrival, but it’s obvious there’s suddenly a newfound enthusiasm in the Bay Area even with the 49ers missing the playoffs for a fourth straight season.

