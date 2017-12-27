Dion Lewis Rewarded For Career Game With Offensive Player Of The Week Honor

FOXBORO, Mass. — Dion Lewis’ big game against the Buffalo Bills earned the New England Patriots running back his second weekly honor of the 2017 season.

Lewis was recognized as the AFC’s Offensive Player of the Week after carrying the ball 24 times for 129 yards and a touchdown and catching five passes for 24 yards and another score Sunday in a 37-16 win over the Bills at Gillette Stadium.

.@DionLewisRB delivered on Christmas Eve and earns his second Player of the Week honor in 2017 (Special Teams, Week 10): https://t.co/ddHAIO6YCG pic.twitter.com/faLzBTP0UX — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 27, 2017

With running backs James White and Rex Burkhead both sidelined Sunday, Lewis set career highs in carries, rushing yards and touches.

“He carried the mail in college (at Pittsburgh),” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Wednesday. “This is different — this isn’t college — but he’s a guy who’s had some solid production in single games. It’s a little different in this league, but he can do both. He’s done both. He’s a durable kid. He’s tough.”

Lewis also earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after returning a kickoff for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos in Week 10. He’s just the third Patriots player ever to earn both weekly accolades, along with wide receiver Julian Edelman and quarterback Doug Flutie.

Flutie received his special teams honor after booting a drop kick in the 2005 regular-season finale.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images