Here’s Why Celtics Should Not Trade For Pelicans Star Anthony Davis

The Boston Celtics stunned the basketball world with a blockbuster trade over the summer, and it appears the C’s could be in store for another monster deal.

It’s been rumored for quite some time that the Celtics have targeted New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis as a potential trade option. This notion was all but confirmed in a piece by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski published Tuesday, in which Davis admitted he confronted Pelicans general manager Dell Demps last season upon hearing the rumors.

Wojnarowski reports the Celtics have remained “vigilant” in their pursuit of Davis, but the 24-year-old reportedly has been assured that he won’t be shipped away from New Orleans. But as Davis acknowledged in his conversation with Wojnarowski, several NBA stars have been dealt after being told a trade was off the table.

While the ball remains in New Orleans’ court as far as Davis’ trade availability, the question marks linger as to whether Boston should continue to vehemently pursue the four-time All-Star. Although Davis is an elite talent, is he really worth the C’s going for broke?

One thing is for sure: it would take a massive haul for the Celtics to acquire Davis. Outside of parting with draft picks, such as a potential 2018 top-5 pick courtesy of the Los Angeles Lakers or top 2019 pick(s), Boston almost certainly would have to deal one of its brightest young stars. The Pelicans likely would covet Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown, both of whom have shown the potential of becoming elite two-way players.

Davis’ contract also could present a burden for the Celtics, as he’s currently in the second year of a five-year, $127 million deal. The C’s currently are paying max contracts to both Kyrie Irving and Al Horford through the 2019-2020 season, as well as Gordon Hayward through the 2020-21 campaign. In a deal for Davis, Boston likely would try to shed Horford’s contract, but bringing in Davis still would handcuff the team in terms of salary cap flexibility moving forward, especially with Brown and Tatum on the verge of their second contracts.

Another red flag surrounding Davis is his injury history. Although he’s never sustained a catastrophic ailment over the course of his six-year career, his various minor injuries lead one to believe that he might not be the most durable. If the Celtics were to overhaul their roster for another franchise player, they surely would want it to be one who’s around for the long haul.

Davis very well could be the best big man in the NBA at present, but the Celtics could use their assets in a less extreme way to bolster their interior. The upcoming draft class is loaded with frontcourt talent, including DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley, Michael Porter and Mohamed Bomba. If the C’s ultimately obtain the Lakers’ 2018 pick, Boston would be in prime position to bring in one of these top-tier prospects.

The Celtics’ reservation to trade for Davis should come down to “if it’s not broken, don’t fix it.” The Cleveland Cavaliers seem to be Boston’s only roadblock en route to the NBA Finals this season, and the C’s path could become even clearer if LeBron James flees Cleveland over the summer. Add Hayward and a potential top-5 pick to the team’s current unit, and the Celtics are legitimate championship contenders.

It’s hard not to fantasize about Davis thriving in Boston, but the Celtics don’t necessarily need him. The organization has done a masterful job of cultivating exciting young talent and high-end assets, and a deal for Davis likely would disrupt this process.

Your move, Danny Ainge.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images