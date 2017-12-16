Is Kyrie Irving Making Yet Another Flat-Earth Statement With New Nikes?

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Throw away your books and throw away your pencils. Heck, throw away your entire education while you’re at it.

Because, thankfully, Kyrie Irving is here to teach us the ways of the universe.

The Boston Celtics guard recently revealed his new Kyrie 4 “confetti” Nikes alongside a woefully preachy message on Instagram. And Irving, whose flat-earth ‘beliefs’ need no introduction at this point, appears to be making yet another pseudo-science statement with the new shoes.

The new kicks feature an “All Seeing Eye” icon behind the tongue — a move that, in all likelihood, is a clear nod to Irving’s flat-earth baloney

The new Kyrie 4 also features an "All Seeing Eye" icon behind the tongue, meant to "challenge everyone to seek their own answers beyond the ones that are given to us by books, media, internet, etc." pic.twitter.com/l4zrOmKJQJ — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 15, 2017

We won’t go too far down the rabbit hole, but we’ll mention that Irving repeatedly has encouraged people to “do their own” research when it comes to “universal truths.” We’ll also let this quote from a recent interview with UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma speak for itself:

“Just when I started just seeing comments and things about just universal truths that I had known, I had questions,” Irving said on episode of Auriemma’s podcast. “I had questions. I don’t necessarily know. I won’t sit here and say that I know. But when I started actually doing research on my own and figuring out that there is no real picture of Earth—there is not one picture of Earth.”

22:17 on Thursday October 12th, over the South Pacific Ocean pic.twitter.com/JD14oiuZLp — DSCOVR:EPIC (@dscovr_epic) October 14, 2017

Listen, at the end of the day, Celtics fans only care about what Irving does on the court. And, considering he’s currently putting together an MVP-caliber season in Boston, it’s easy to forgive all of his wannabe-philosopher, law-of-attraction garbage.

Still, it’s pretty weird that Irving thinks a pair of “Monsters Inc.”-looking Nikes can work as a platform so spew a bunch of gobbledygook.