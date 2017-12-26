J.J. Watt Has Priceless Reaction To His Brother Being Penalized Vs. Texans

Christmas Day at NRG Stadium proved to be a unique experience for J.J. Watt.

The Houston Texans defensive end, who is out for the season with a leg injury, was in attendance to watch his team battle the Pittsburgh Steelers in a Week 16 showdown. While the three-time Defensive Player of the Year was in the stands as a spectator, the Watt family still was represented on the gridiron.

That’s because J.J.’s younger brother, T.J., is a rookie linebacker for the Steelers. And when the younger Watt was flagged for a neutral-zone infraction penalty in the first quarter, his big brother couldn’t help but applaud with a big ‘ole smirk on his face.

.@_TJWatt gets a neutral zone infraction, and big brother @JJWatt likes the effort 😂 pic.twitter.com/ilJ1fTJvtO — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) December 25, 2017

Sibling ribbing at its finest.

T.J. ended up getting the last laugh, though, as Pittsburgh cruised to a 34-6 victory.

