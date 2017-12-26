Ex-NFL Wideout Chad Johnson Pleads With Jaguars To Give Him A Chance

The Jacksonville Jaguars are gearing up for a playoff run, and one former NFL star wants to be a part of it.

The Jaguars, who clinched the AFC South on Sunday, currently own the No. 3 seed in the AFC with a 10-5 record. Jacksonville’s defense has been stout all season, but the offense has been rather shaky at times, leading to many to wonder whether or not Blake Bortles and Co. will able to succeed in the postseason.

Enter Ochocinco.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver took to Twitter on Christmas Day in an attempt to persuade the Jaguars to take a flier on him. Here’s Chad Johnson’s pitch:

@Jaguars We both follow each other, I’m 3hrs away, I’m in shape, STILL have the best footwork ever & can be at practice tomorrow, don’t need a contract just line Ramsey or Bouye in bump-n-run so i can get my timing together. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 25, 2017

We have a feeling a slew of current NFL wide receivers would argue with Johnson’s footwork sentiment, but the social media relationship has to count for something, right?

Given Johnson’s personality, we’re not entirely sure if he’s serious about his offer to the Jaguars. But if he is, it’s safe to say Ochocinco has gone pretty loco.

