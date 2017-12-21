Jags Fans Shipping Actual Trash Cans To Jadeveon Clowney Over Blake Bortles Barb

Some Jacksonville Jaguars fans are channeling their inner-Terrell Owens.

Jags quarterback Blake Bortles is playing like an actual NFL quarterback this season, as he’s led his team to a 10-4 record and the franchise’s first postseason birth since 2007. Still, Bortles haters remain, including Houston Texans linebacker Jadeveon Clowney, who called the QB “trash” after his team got blown out by the Jags on Sunday.

And although Bortles himself dismissed those comments, they still irked some Jags fans, who are defending their quarterback by sending actual trash cans to Clowney. Seriously, check out these receipts:

Address for delivery: 2 NRG Park, Houston, TX 77054-8396. pic.twitter.com/ZwqtpG4hnq — Future Mrs @EvilZorac (@bonnieupright) December 21, 2017

I declined the gift wrap option, but did personalize the message. #Jaguars pic.twitter.com/yvh8BDzkbO — Future Mrs @EvilZorac (@bonnieupright) December 21, 2017

The most wonderful time of the year 😌 pic.twitter.com/AuLJgafAqc — Dustin Hegedus (@DRHegedus) December 21, 2017

So, what sparked this movement?

“It’s Christmas. It’s the season of giving,” Bonnie Upright, a public relations professional in Jacksonville who claims to have come up with the idea, recently told ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “Let’s have a little fun with it. So I did.

“I was respectful. I didn’t go at (Clowney) personally. Didn’t say anything hateful or mean. I just wished him a merry Christmas from a trash-loving Jaguars fan.”

Well done, Bonnie. Well done.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images