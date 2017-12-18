Lakers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch Kobe Bryant Ceremony Online

Photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Los Angeles Lakers will welcome the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors to Staples Center on Monday night, but the real show will happen before the game begins.

The Lakers are retiring Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys in a special pre-game ceremony. Bryant won five NBA titles with the Lakers and owns several team records.

Here’s how to watch Bryant’s number retirement ceremony and the game itself online:

When: Monday, Dec. 18, at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBA League Pass