Female Browns Fan Chokeslams Drunk Guy In Hilarious Tailgate Fight

It’s been a tough year for the Cleveland Browns and their fans, and it got a lot worse for one fan Sunday.

Prior to the Browns’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, an intoxicated member of the Dawg Pound got chokeslammed by a woman wearing a Joe Thomas jersey at a pregame tailgate.

The woman walks over to the chuckling guy, grabs him by the neck and slams him to the ground before rubbing his face in a dirty pile of snow.

Take a look:

Never mess with a girl in a Joe Thomas jersey @LacesOutShow pic.twitter.com/RMi1ksDyTx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 17, 2017

Based on the situation, we’d say the young man probably deserved exactly what he got.

The Browns, meanwhile, continued their losing ways, falling 27-10 to the Ravens to drop to 0-14 on the year.

Everyone is taking Ls in Cleveland except the woman in the Thomas jersey. Good for her.