Milan Lucic, Oilers May Have Helped Fan Get Very Drunk Vs. Blue Jackets

The Edmonton Oilers were coming off a shutout, one eager fan just wanted to see them score Tuesday night. So, the fan showed up to Edmonton’s matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a handwritten sign and a pledge: He’d chug his beer every time the Oilers scored.

We’re not sure if (or when) former Boston Bruin Milan Lucic and his Edmonton teammates saw the sign, but they certainly played like a team hell-bent on getting this man inebriated.

Hope this guy lived up to his word tonight #inOne pic.twitter.com/91If247JnG — Milan Lucic (@27MilanLucic) December 13, 2017

That’s because the Oilers went out and scored seven goals — including one from Lucic in the second period — en route to a 7-2 rout of Columbus.

That means our man had to chug seven full cups of beer, and if we believe this Jackets fan, he was up to the task.

#CBJ fan here, sitting a couple rows behind him. He did it. Got a little slower after the 5th 🍺 (24 oz beers) — Stephen Lukan (@Dutchman1350) December 13, 2017

We obviously don’t condone public drunkenness, but this is quite the effort.

The Oilers face one of the best defensive teams in the NHL on Thursday in the Nashville Predators, so expect a bit more sober crowd at Rogers Place.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images