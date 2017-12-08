MLB Rumors: Are Yankees Eyeing Trade For Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton?

The New York Yankees hit more home runs than any team in Major League Baseball in 2017, and yet there now are rumblings the Bronx Bombers aren’t completely out of the running for reigning long ball king Giancarlo Stanton.
The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals have been the teams most commonly linked to the Miami Marlins slugger, with both clubs reportedly even meeting with Stanton’s representatives. The Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, have been seen as another potential landing spot — perhaps even his preferred destination — but maybe we shouldn’t sleep on the Yankees.
SiriusXM’s Jim Bowden reported Thursday, citing a source involved in the process, that the Dodgers and Yankees remain “kicking the tires” on Stanton with “a chance” to pull off a trade.
Of course, Stanton, who has a full no-trade clause, would need to approve any deal. And while the Dodgers might be the California native’s top choice, it’s worth noting the Yankees, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, also are on Stanton’s list, per SiriusXM’s Craig Mish.
Not enough to scare the Boston Red Sox and others in the American League East? Well, Bowden followed up Friday morning by pointing to the Yankees as one of the most likely landing spots for Stanton, who’s coming a sensational season that saw him earn National League MVP honors.
Mish seemingly is putting the Yankees’ chances of landing Stanton at 5 percent.
If true, a 5 percent possibility would make the Yankees a long shot in the race for Stanton. But it’s better than having no chance at all, and the idea of Stanton joining a stacked lineup that already includes American League home run champion Aaron Judge is terrifying.
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP