MLB Rumors: Are Yankees Eyeing Trade For Marlins’ Giancarlo Stanton?

The New York Yankees hit more home runs than any team in Major League Baseball in 2017, and yet there now are rumblings the Bronx Bombers aren’t completely out of the running for reigning long ball king Giancarlo Stanton.

The San Francisco Giants and St. Louis Cardinals have been the teams most commonly linked to the Miami Marlins slugger, with both clubs reportedly even meeting with Stanton’s representatives. The Los Angeles Dodgers, meanwhile, have been seen as another potential landing spot — perhaps even his preferred destination — but maybe we shouldn’t sleep on the Yankees.

SiriusXM’s Jim Bowden reported Thursday, citing a source involved in the process, that the Dodgers and Yankees remain “kicking the tires” on Stanton with “a chance” to pull off a trade.

While all the attention is on the Giants and Cardinals….the Dodgers and Yankees remain kicking the tires on Giancarlo Stanton with a chance according to a source involved in the process — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) December 8, 2017

Of course, Stanton, who has a full no-trade clause, would need to approve any deal. And while the Dodgers might be the California native’s top choice, it’s worth noting the Yankees, as well as the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros, also are on Stanton’s list, per SiriusXM’s Craig Mish.

Now told Stanton will approve : Dodgers

Yankees

Cubs

Astros — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

Cardinals and Giants not on Stanton's approval. Unclear if either or both teams have been told anything to this point. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

As I noted on every radio show and every podcast and the video I did last night. Giancarlo Stanton's desire to win has been greatly understated and this is not about geography. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

The only two deals that were agreed upon with the Marlins were with St Louis and San Francisco so Stanton took meetings with both of those clubs despite not being on his preferred list. Again, unclear at this time where they stand. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

I do not believe the Cubs & Astros are involved at a high level at this time. That is a belief, I do not have facts to back that up. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

Not enough to scare the Boston Red Sox and others in the American League East? Well, Bowden followed up Friday morning by pointing to the Yankees as one of the most likely landing spots for Stanton, who’s coming a sensational season that saw him earn National League MVP honors.

To be clear…..the two most likely landing spots for Giancarlo Stanton at this point are the #Dodgers or #Yankees ….that doesn’t mean things can’t change ….Stanton is expected to approve a trade to either place #Marlins VP Gary Denbo knows #Yankees system having come from there — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) December 8, 2017

Mish seemingly is putting the Yankees’ chances of landing Stanton at 5 percent.

Stanton 9:20 AM EST 60% Dodgers

25% Giants

10% Cardinals

5% Yankees

0% Marlins — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 8, 2017

If true, a 5 percent possibility would make the Yankees a long shot in the race for Stanton. But it’s better than having no chance at all, and the idea of Stanton joining a stacked lineup that already includes American League home run champion Aaron Judge is terrifying.

The combo of Stanton, Judge and Sanchez totaled just 24 fewer homers than the entire Red Sox team last year https://t.co/o1QYhw7QGW — Rob Bradford (@bradfo) December 8, 2017

