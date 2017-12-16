MLB Rumors: CC Sabathia Returning To Yankees On One-Year, $10M Contract

Well, looks like the Boston Red Sox get to bunt on CC Sabathia a few more times.

The 37-year-old pitcher looked anything but finished during the 2017 season, as he went 14-5 with a 3.69 ERA in 27 starts for the New York Yankees. And he’ll be back in the Bronx next season, as Sabathia and the Yankees have agreed on a one-year, $10 million contract, MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported Saturday, citing a source.

BREAKING: According to a source, the Yankees have agreed to a one-year deal with CC Sabathia worth $10 million. The deal is pending a physical. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 16, 2017

Sabathia was rumored to be fielding offers from other teams, and no one would’ve been shocked if he elected to retire. But the Yankees recent acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton apparently convinced Sabathia to return for a chance to win another World Series title.

Here’s what Sabathia’s agent, Kyle Thousand of Roc Nation Sports, said about the deal with the Yankees: pic.twitter.com/tdAQJ1Nb71 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) December 16, 2017

Sabathia could rejoin a vastly improved rotation, as the Yankees reportedly are working on a trade for Pittsburgh Pirates starter Gerrit Cole.

Major League Baseball’s active leader with 2,846 career strikeouts and 3,317 innings pitched, Sabathia also ranks second among active pitchers in both victories (237) and games started (509) behind Bartolo Colon.

