MLB Rumors: Yankees, Marlins Progressing Toward Giancarlo Stanton Trade

The New York Yankees aren’t messing around.

After discovering they reportedly are one of four teams that Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton will accept a trade to, the Bronx Bombers reportedly began to engage the Marlins in a potential deal Friday.

And the talks are getting pretty serious.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing sources, that the Yankees and Marlins are progressing toward a blockbuster deal.

Sources: Yankees making progress on a trade for Giancarlo Stanton. One source cautioned nothing done. Another was confident it’s moving toward that. Either way, momentum for Stanton to Yankees is significant. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 9, 2017

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported what a potential deal might involve, and noted the deal has a long ways to go.

There’s progress on Yankees Stanton talk and hope, but hurdles remain. It’d likely be a mix of prospects with a high-priced veteran “(s) going to Miami too. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

there's still work to do on yanks-marlins stanton talk, both on $ and prospects. but jeter/denbo know yanks prospects, and of course most importantly, stanton said he'd waive no-trade to yanks. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 9, 2017

And Jon Morosi reported one name that has come up in the talks.

Morosi also reported that while Stanton is awaiting a potential deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a trade to the Yankees could be presented to him shortly and he would accept.

#Yankees progress on Giancarlo Stanton trade creates crucial decision for #Dodgers; if LA does not intensify its efforts, Stanton could be presented with trade to New York for his acceptance in next 48 hours. And Stanton is "open to joining" Yankees, per @Ken_Rosenthal. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 9, 2017

Sounds like Stanton could be joining Aaron Judge very soon.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images