MLB Rumors: Yankees, Marlins Progressing Toward Giancarlo Stanton Trade

The New York Yankees aren’t messing around.
After discovering they reportedly are one of four teams that Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton will accept a trade to, the Bronx Bombers reportedly began to engage the Marlins in a potential deal Friday.
And the talks are getting pretty serious.
Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing sources, that the Yankees and Marlins are progressing toward a blockbuster deal.
FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported what a potential deal might involve, and noted the deal has a long ways to go.
And Jon Morosi reported one name that has come up in the talks.
Morosi also reported that while Stanton is awaiting a potential deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a trade to the Yankees could be presented to him shortly and he would accept.
Sounds like Stanton could be joining Aaron Judge very soon.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP