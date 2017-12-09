MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees, Marlins Progressing Toward Giancarlo Stanton Trade

by on Fri, Dec 8, 2017 at 11:26PM
The New York Yankees aren’t messing around.

After discovering they reportedly are one of four teams that Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton will accept a trade to, the Bronx Bombers reportedly began to engage the Marlins in a potential deal Friday.

And the talks are getting pretty serious.

Yahoo! Sports’ Jeff Passan reported Friday, citing sources, that the Yankees and Marlins are progressing toward a blockbuster deal.

FanRag Sports’ Jon Heyman reported what a potential deal might involve, and noted the deal has a long ways to go.

And Jon Morosi reported one name that has come up in the talks.

Morosi also reported that while Stanton is awaiting a potential deal to the Los Angeles Dodgers, a trade to the Yankees could be presented to him shortly and he would accept.

Sounds like Stanton could be joining Aaron Judge very soon.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images

