Here’s What Yankees Lineup Would Look Like With Giancarlo Stanton

The New York Yankees reportedly are preparing to make a big splash.

Thursday it was revealed that the Bronx Bombers reportedly are one of the four teams that Miami Marlins star Giancarlo Stanton will accept a trade to, and New York reportedly began to “kick the tires” on a potential trade Friday.

The Yankees already boast a dangerous lineup with 2017 American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge and power-hitting catcher Gary Sanchez, so the addition of Stanton arguably would give them the best lineup in baseball.

