MLB Rumors: Yankees Working On Trade To Acquire Pirates’ Gerrit Cole

The New York Yankees already landed the biggest fish in Major League Baseball’s offseason when they acquired 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins. But they aren’t finished.

New York’s No. 1 priority this offseason was to improve its starting rotation, and the Yankees reportedly are attempting to acquire an ace for their staff.

George A. King III of The New York Post reported Friday, citing a source, that the Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates are working on a deal that would bring hard-throwing right-hander Gerrit Cole to the American League East.

“According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the Yankees and Pirates are discussing a deal that would bring right-hander Gerrit Cole from Pittsburgh and possibly would include outfielder Clint Frazier leaving The Bronx,” King writes.

Frazier, who the Yankees acquired from the Cleveland Indians in 2016, is regarded as one of the top prospects in the game with exceptional bat speed. The 23-year-old made his MLB debut last July for the Yankees, hitting .231 with four home runs and 17 RBI in 39 games.

Cole had a rocky 2017 campaign, as the UCLA product posted a 12-12 record with a 4.26 ERA in 203 innings pitched. The 27-year-old is under control through the 2019 season, though, and he would be a solid addition to place alongside Masahiro Tanaka at the top of New York’s rotation.

