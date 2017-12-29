MMA Fighter Gabi Garcia Gives Tearful Apology For Shocking Weigh-In Fail

The last two days have been truly bizarre for the Rizin Fighting Federation.
On Thursday, Brazilian MMA fighter Gabi Garcia showed up to Rizin FF8 weigh-ins a whopping 26 pounds overweight. The shocking result enraged her opponent, 53-year-old pro wrestler-turned-politician Shinobu Kandori, and forced Rizin FF to cancel the fight.
However, the Japanese MMA organization didn’t nix the bout until just before showtime Friday. That set the stage for an intense scene, as both fighters came out to address the crowd in Saitama, Japan.
Kandori’s comments were rather straightforward, as she said Rizin had no choice but to cancel the match and that she still wants to fight Garcia. But things got highly emotional once Garcia entered the ring to apologize.
Apparently unconvinced the apology resonated with the crowd, a tearful Garcia then dropped to her knees to apologize again.
Pretty heartbreaking stuff.
But Garcia didn’t stop there, as she later took to Instagram to post a statement, along with some unsettling images/videos of her bloody nose.
(Warning: Some of these photos and clips are a bit graphic.)
Everyone is looking for an excuse, but when it comes to health and our lives they can say it's anything. My life first. pass the photos to the side! Unfortunately a few days ago I measured my pressure and was high, I thought it was only that day. When I got off the plane in Japan I went to my training and started to have a headache, my eyesight blurred and my nose bleeding all the time. I warned my team, but I did not tell anyone because I did not give up. After all my training, my nose was bleeding from leaving a towel next to it. It was fine the night before and I decided to cut the weight the next morning, but I woke up with fever and again with my nose dripping, high blood pressure. Too much stress before traveling, unfortunately I still do not control my body, but I control my decisions. For those who have lost a brother, dying for a cut of weight would not be my choice. All together, menstrual period, high blood pressure, it was necessary to cut 17 pounds. I chose to live. No need to post any explanation, but no one knows what people are going through. Do not judge. Thank you @rizin_pr @rizin_staff for cherishing my life. I went up to the Saitama ring and apologized to my fans, who continue to support me and asked for my return. I'm going to rest, and get better back in 2018. With lots of news and going all the way. #rizinff #rizin2017 #gabigarcia #teamgabigarcia
Hard to not feel bad for Garcia, regardless of what happened at the weigh-in.
Hopefully she can take some time off, get her body right and eventually deliver the fight Rizin FF fans were clamoring to see.
