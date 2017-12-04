MLB

New York Daily News Calls Shohei Ohtani ‘Chicken’ For Passing On Yankees

by on Mon, Dec 4, 2017 at 5:52PM
2,932

It didn’t take long for Shohei Ohtani to become a villain in the Bronx.

Ohtani, the two-way Japanese phenom making his jump to Major League Baseball this offseason, reportedly has narrowed his free agency list to seven teams, and the New York Yankees aren’t among them. This development didn’t sit well with some news outlets, including the New York Daily News, which labeled Ohtani a “chicken” for not considering signing with the Yankees.

Ohtani’s list favors West Coast teams and small market clubs, which would explain the Yankees’ exclusion. In fact, none of the teams on Ohtani’s reported list reside in the American League East, so at least the Yankees will be able to avoid playing in the same division as the 23-year-old, which could be important if he ends up being as good as advertised.

Thumbnail photo via screengrab

Have a question for Ricky Doyle? Send it to him via Twitter at @TheRickyDoyle.
TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team