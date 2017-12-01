NFL SuperContest Picks: Week 13 Locks Include Patriots, Packers, Bengals

Week 13 in the NFL might go a long way in deciding the MVP race.

Three of the favorites — Tom Brady, Carson Wentz and Russell Wilson — face potentially challenging tests this weekend, including Wentz and Wilson squaring off in primetime on Sunday night in Seattle.

Coincidentally, all three signal-callers find their way into Team NESN’s Week 13 Westgate SuperContest picks, as Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle are hoping to continue their climb up the Team OddsShark standings. The NESN duo pulled off another 3-2 showing last week to slightly improve their spot in the premier NFL handicapping contest.

Check out their SuperContest picks below.

New England Patriots (-8.5) vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, 1 p.m.

New Era Field, Orchard Park, N.Y.

Injuries remain a question mark for the Patriots, but you can’t argue with the success they’ve had in Buffalo. New England has won 12 of its last 13 games in western New York, and the Patriots are averaging nearly 40 points per game in those contests. The defense is coming along nicely, too, and that should continue against a Buffalo offense that ranks in the bottom half of red zone offense.

New York Jets (+3.5) vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, 1 p.m.

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, N.J.

The Chiefs averaged 156 rushing yards per game when they started the season 5-0. Since then, however, Kansas City is averaging just 76 rushing yards per game, going 1-5 in that stretch. If you want to beat them, you have to take away the running game, which is what the Jets have done in the last three weeks, holding opponents to just 3.5 yards per carry.

Green Bay Packers (+1.5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, 1 p.m.

Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisc.

Brett Hundley has looked downright terrible when opponents when facing pressure. The good news for Hundley and the Packers? Tampa Bay can’t pressure the quarterback. The Packers are in must-win mode with Aaron Rodgers’ potential return looming, and they’ll find a way to get it done — even if Jameis Winston is back.

Seattle Seahawks (+6) vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, 8:30 p.m.

Qwest Field, Seattle, Wash.

The Eagles certainly could win this game. They probably should, and they definitely might. But we think it will be close, and we’ll take the points. Seattle is 23-9-2 in its last 34 games as underdogs, and Russell Wilson will be ready to prove he’s not yet ready to just hand Carson Wentz the title of best NFL quarterback under 30.

Cincinnati Bengals (+5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, 8:30 p.m.

Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

The Steelers play down to opponents, going 2-5 against the spread this season in games where they’ve been favored by five points or more. The last two games between these division rivals in Cincinnati have been settled by a combined five points.

