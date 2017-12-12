Nick Wright Certain Tom Brady Is Declining, Compares Him To Peyton Manning

Fox Sports 1 morning show host Nick Wright is adamant Monday night was the beginning of the end for New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady had a night to forget on Monday — a place he has been known to struggle — throwing for 233 yards with a pair of interceptions and one touchdown in the Patriots’ 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

And while sports talk banter about Brady hitting a wall usually follows a Patriots loss, Wright took it a step further by comparing the decline of retired quarterback Peyton Manning to what he believes Brady is beginning to go through.

Take a listen:

"Last night was as poorly as we've seen him play in a decade."@getnickwright explains why it may be the beginning of the end for Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/aT2M5zO9yl — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) December 12, 2017

While assuredly a small sample size, one massive point Wright misses altogether is the neck injury that Manning suffered, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2011 season. By the time Manning’s career was winding down, it was abundantly clear that the injury — and continuing despite it — was visibly affecting his performance, even despite successful seasons following the surgery.

This conversation is not anything new. In fact, it simply makes Wright another addition to the Max Kellerman school of thinking that Brady will one day fall off a cliff.

While certainly a rough night for Brady, Wright may want to tap the breaks a bit given how routine this conversation has been the past few years.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images.