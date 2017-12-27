Nike Unveils Boston Celtics’ Special NBA ‘City Edition’ Uniforms

Nike, which has partnered with the NBA this season to release several different types of uniforms, on Wednesday unveiled its new “City Edition” category.

According to Nike, the “City Edition” uniforms are a “unique way to capture each team and its city in a way that respects the past and present of the clubs while also positioning them for the future.”

The Boston Celtics’ version of the special uniforms was among those unveiled Wednesday, and the threads, which are mostly gray, pay tribute to several facets of the historic franchise.

Check them out:

Nike officially unveils City Edition uniforms. Celtics gray jerseys pay tribute to Red Auerbach, the parquet floor, the fan base, and the 2008 title team. (📸/📝: https://t.co/9SSKma7qxQ) pic.twitter.com/VrCMbRYu2G — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) December 27, 2017

Here’s how Nike describes the Celtics’ design:

With 17 NBA titles, the Boston Celtics own more championships than any other team in the league. Whether led by one of the game’s most dominant big men, a sharp shooting “legend,” or a clutch scorer who always told the “truth,” the Boston Celtics define the word dynasty (the winning ways began in 1957). While Boston teams have had different leaders, all of the franchise’s success has occurred on its famous parquet floor — now as recognizable a Celtic symbol as the club’s green and white color palette.

The Celtics City Edition uniform pays tribute to this unique hardwood floor and the man credited with starting the dynasty, Red Auerbach. The belt buckle is accentuated with the iconic banner design to match the crowded TD Garden rafters and highlights the Celtics’ most recent NBA Championship in 2008. Gray, the color of unity, was incorporated in the uniform to signify the large regional fan base spread across New England that rallies behind the Celtics year in and out.

The Celtics’ gray home alternate uniforms, which feature sleeves, are questionable, but these actually aren’t bad, especially given the uniqueness of this particular parquet design.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images