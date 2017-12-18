Panthers Owner Jerry Richardson, Amid Misconduct Allegations, Will Sell Team

The Carolina Panthers have had only one owner since becoming an NFL franchise in 1995. That could soon change, though.

Team owner Jerry Richardson, who has come under fire for workplace misconduct allegations detailed in a Sports Illustrated report Sunday, announced Sunday night that he will sell the team at the end of the season.

“I believe that it is time to turn the franchise over to new ownership,” Richardson said in a statement. “Therefore, I will put the team up for sale at the conclusion of this NFL season. We will not begin the sale process, nor will we entertain any inquiries, until the very last game is played. I hope everyone in the organization, both on and off the field, will be firmly focused on just one mission: to play and win the Super Bowl.”

The statement, which can be read in its entirety here, never mentions the allegations against Richardson.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said Sunday the NFL will conduct the investigation into the allegations.

Thumbnail photo via eremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images