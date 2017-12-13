Patriots Practice Report: Tom Brady Makes First Wednesday Appearance In Four Weeks

FOXBORO, Mass. — The first New England Patriots practice of the week featured Tom Brady’s first Wednesday appearance since mid-November.

Brady sat out the previous three Wednesday sessions as he nursed an Achilles injury, but he was present for this one as the Patriots held a walkthrough in the Empower Field House behind Gillette Stadium.

The 40-year-old quarterback endured one of his worst games of the season Monday night against Miami Dolphins, completing just 55.8 percent of his passes and throwing two interceptions in a 27-20 loss at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski also returned to practice after completing his one-game suspension. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who missed the Dolphins game with a calf injury, was present but not participating during the brief portion of practice that was open to the media.

Wide receiver Kenny Britt made his Patriots practice debut after signing with the team earlier in the day. Britt, who was waived by the Cleveland Browns last Friday, will wear No. 85 for New England.

Defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois, who re-signed with the Patriots on Wednesday, also was present at practice.

The Patriots did not wear practice jerseys during the indoor session, making it difficult to determine exact attendance. Which players participated and which did not will become clear when the team releases its injury report Wednesday afternoon.

