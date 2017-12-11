Patriots Vs. Dolphins Live: Updates, Analysis From AFC East Rematch In Miami

2:45 p.m. ET: Good afternoon from beautiful Miami Gardens, Fla., where the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins are preparing to square off on “Monday Night Football.”

AFC East champions hats and T-shirts are at the ready at Hard Rock Stadium, as the Patriots can clinch their ninth consecutive division title with a win or tie tonight. The Dolphins, meanwhile, sit just one game back of the final wild-card playoff spot in the AFC but likely need to win out to have any chance of reaching the postseason.

This is the second meeting of the season between the longtime division rivals, with the first coming just two weeks ago. The Patriots won that game 35-17 at Gillette Stadium, sacking Dolphins backup quarterback Matt Moore seven times and intercepting two of his passes.

Starter Jay Cutler will be back under center for Miami in the rematch. The veteran QB is seeking his first career win over New England, his current track record against the Patriots consisting of three blowout losses.

The Patriots are riding an eight-game winning streak but will be without several key players tonight. Tight end Rob Gronkowski is serving a one-game suspension for his cheap shot on Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White last weekend, and defensive end Trey Flowers, linebacker Kyle Van Noy, offensive tackle Marcus Cannon, running back Mike Gillislee and special teamer Brandon King all have been ruled out with injuries.

Eight other players are listed as questionable for New England, including several key contributors. Running back Dion Lewis (illness) and wide receiver Chris Hogan (shoulder) both are expected to play, while defensive end Deatrich Wise (foot) and offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle (ankle) are considered game-time decisions, a source told Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald.

Rounding out the Patriots questionables are cornerbacks Eric Rowe and Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Marquis Flowers and special teamer Matthew Slater. The inactive lists will be announced around 7 p.m. ET.

Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back here throughout the afternoon for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images