Penn State Football Commit Holds Up Wawa Two Weeks After Commitment

Nothing makes an impression on your soon-to-be college quite like holding up a convince store at gunpoint.
Isheem Young, a Penn State football commit, is accused of doing just that, no less two weeks after committing to the Nittany Lions. Though the accused crime was committed in July, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the senior running back at Imhotep Charter in Philadelphia was arrested early Friday morning and arraigned later that night — causing him to miss a playoff game.
And the charges are pretty troubling.
He’s accused of lifting $13,600 from the store’s safe whilst carrying a revolver, all the while utilizing his brother — a manager at the Wawa — as the getaway driver. As a result, he faced charges on robbery, conspiracy and firearms violations.
It is important to note that though Young is 18-years-old, he was 17 at the time of the crime. The senior was named the No. 6 recruit in Pennsylvania, and the No. 170 in the country by ESPN.
But those recruiting numbers could mean little depending on how the court proceedings pan out.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports Images.
