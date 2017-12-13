Racer Gets Heartfelt Thank You For Helping Marine Land Job At Andretti

As much as we like to blame social media for all of society’s problems, this is a great reminder that it is a powerful way to connect with people you might otherwise never meet.

Enter United States Navy Lt. Jesse Iwuji and Marine Corps Cpl. Ben Christian.

Christian is set to join Andretti Autosport in January as a hauler driver for its Indy Lights program, a job he learned about from a post on Iwuji’s Facebook. Iwuji, who competes in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and Pro Series West for Patriot Motorsports Group, posted a picture Wednesday, revealing that Christian sent him a message to thank Iwuji for helping him “land the beginning of a great career.”

He told the 30-year-old K&N racer that he previously worked as a tire carrier in the Xfinity Series, but applied to Andretti when Iwuji posted that the team was working with Military To Motorsports to hire veterans.

So awesome to see! I️ love helping others achieve their goals and dreams even if it’s just as little as me making people aware of cool opportunities! @FollowAndretti #andrettiAutosport pic.twitter.com/xmotsIqXgO — Jesse Iwuji (@Jesse_Iwuji) December 13, 2017

Andretti’s account tweeted later Wednesday morning, showing that the team is as excited about Christian’s new job as he is.

The famed Indianapolis-based race team apparently has made giving back its theme of 2017, as it launched the #CheckIt4Andretti campaign earlier this year to promote cancer screenings for men over 50.

