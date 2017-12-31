Rob Gronkowski Has Most Gronk Reaction Ever To Ending Season With 69 Catches

FOXBORO, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski wasn’t targeted Sunday in the New England Patriots’ 26-6 win over the New York Jets.

But that didn’t bother Gronk.

The star tight end needed to tally 11 catches for 116 yards Sunday in order to trigger a $2.5 million contract incentive, but as it turns out he finished the year with 69 catches for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns.

And we bet you can guess which one of those numbers he was most excited about.

Gronkowski was asked after the game at Gillette Stadium if he knew how many catches he finished the season with, and his response was classic Gronk.

Hey Rob Gronkowski, did you know how many catches you finished with this year? pic.twitter.com/ivbllH99iJ — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) December 31, 2017

Gronkowski and the Patriots clinched the No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs Sunday, so that means we should have a few more of these Gronk moments before football season ends.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images