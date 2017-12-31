Tom Brady’s Explanation Of Rare Block Will Make Patriots Fans Cringe

FOXBORO, Mass. — Tom Brady made a cameo as a lead blocker Sunday afternoon, helping pave the way for wide receiver Brandin Cooks during the New England Patriots Week 17 victory over the New York Jets.

The Patriots quarterback, who typically tries to avoid hits rather than seeking them out, was able to divert Jets linebacker Darron Lee enough to give Cooks an open lane on a reverse. Cooks wound up gaining 12 yards on third-and-1, and Brady tossed a 5-yard touchdown pass to running back Dion Lewis on the following play.

“Yeah, that’s pretty rare for me,” Brady said after the game, which the Patriots went on to win 26-6. “It doesn’t happen much, but I was just trying to get in the way. I don’t know how to block very well, so I just throw my body in there. I’m glad it could help him bubble around and make some plays, make some yards.”

Tom Brady out here throwing blocks like an animal pic.twitter.com/0uHKqUqTiI — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) December 31, 2017

Patriots fans surely appreciate Brady’s willingness to go above and beyond to help New England’s offense, but “I just throw my body in there” isn’t exactly a phrase you want to hear come out of a 40-year-old QB’s mouth.

Brady, who coincidentally posted a video of himself lead-blocking for LeGarrette Blount against the Jets last season on Instagram before the game, said this one “probably” was the best block he’s thrown in his 18-year NFL career.

“(Lee) was pretty off-balance, though, so it wasn’t much of a block,” he added. “But it was good. It was a big play for us to get Brandin around the edge there, and he ran really well. Once he got free there, he had David out in front of him, and we ended up scoring on that drive, so that was a good play.”

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images