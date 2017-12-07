Shannon Sharpe Reveals One Team He Believes Can Beat Patriots This Season

Many believe the Pittsburgh Steelers are the only team in the AFC that could stop the New England Patriots.

Shannon Sharpe, however, has a different take.

Despite their early-season struggles, the Patriots once again look unstoppable. But during Wednesday’s episode of “Undisputed,” Sharpe revealed the one team he believes can beat the defending Super Bowl champions.

.@ShannonSharpe: The Chargers got a defense that can hit you in the mouth and Philip Rivers is not afraid of anybody. pic.twitter.com/h1DC8VJtFh — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 6, 2017

The Chargers? Really? It’s not that crazy, actually.

Yes, the Pats beat the Chargers 21-13 in Week 8. But that loss is one of only two the Bolts have suffered in their last eight games, as they currently sit 6-6 and in second place behind the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. And, given the Chiefs have lost four consecutive games and look like a completely different team than the one that steamrolled the Pats in Week 1, the Chargers suddenly look like the favorites in their division.

Furthermore, the Bolts feature one of the NFL’s best pass rushes in an addition to an offense loaded with talent.

Still, we’ll believe Philip Rivers can win a big game when we see it.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images