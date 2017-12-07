Tre’Davious White Wanted Harsher Suspension For ‘Dirty Player’ Rob Gronkowski

Tre’Davious White thankfully did not suffer any serious injuries from the hit that earned Rob Gronkowski a one-game suspension. But that didn’t make him feel any better it.

Speaking with reporters Thursday after clearing concussion protocol, the Buffalo Bills cornerback called Gronkowski’s hit — an elbow/forearm to the back of the head after a White interception — a “dirty shot.”

“The guy did what he wanted to do,” White said, via ESPN.com’s Mike Rodak. “He is what he did. Dirty shot, so what does that make him? Dirty player. Simple.”

Bills CB Tre'Davious White on Thursday on hit by Rob Gronkowski: "I'm glad I had my mouthpiece in. I probably could've but my tongue off. I bit my lip pretty bad. Terrible headache. It is what it is. He did what he wanted to do." https://t.co/t01vEsGim6 pic.twitter.com/WcT9bAWsgC — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 7, 2017

The play in question happened late in the New England Patriots’ 23-3 win over the Bills on Sunday. Gronkowski issued an apology after the game, blaming his outburst on “frustration” over what he considered inconsistent officiating.

White said he hasn’t received a personal apology from the Patriots tight end, however. He called Gronkowski’s one-game suspension “a joke.”

“Man, I don’t know what to say on that,” White told reporters. “I’m laying there. He snuck me with my back turned. He could have broke my neck. I mean, I got a son to raise. All that. People don’t think about that when they just react.”

“His intentions were to hurt me,” he added, via Heather Prusak of WGRZ.

Tre'Davious White calls Rob Gronkowski's one-game suspension "a joke" and says he hasn't received an apology from #Patriots TE. #Bills pic.twitter.com/qj2S0ONiAA — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) December 7, 2017

Gronkowski, who lost his appeal, will miss Monday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins. He’ll be eligible to return to action next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The following week, the Patriots will host the Bills in a rematch at Gillette Stadium.

White reportedly declined comment when asked if he’d sent a text to NFL analyst Ryan Clark insinuating that the Bills hope to seek revenge on Gronkowski.

Asked Thursday about a text to ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark that "the whole hood want 'em" in reference to Rob Gronkowski, Bills CB Tre'Davious White said he could not comment on the text and, "That's between me and Ryan. … Nobody knows other than me." https://t.co/jOsyS48Ftv — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 7, 2017

