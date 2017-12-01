Shohei Ohtani Eviscerated Phillies During Spring Training Interview

Japanese star Shohei Ohtani likely will be pursued by all 30 Major League Baseball clubs once he officially is posted by the Nippon Ham Fighters, but we probably can take at least one potential suitor off the list.

Ohtani did an interview with MLB.com’s Jon Morosi in February in which he was asked what cities he would like to visit in the United States. The 23-year-old star noted that he would like to see the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia so one might expect the Phillies would be a potential suitor this offseason.

There’s just one problem: Ohtani apparently had never heard of the Phillies.

Shohei Ohtani obliterated the Philadelphia Phillies, alas pic.twitter.com/Asam3vY7qt — John Trupin (@JohnTrupin) December 1, 2017

Ouch, that’s going to sting.

Ohtani could, of course, still sign with the Phillies now that he’s aware of their existence, but we wouldn’t put them near the top of the list.

It also doesn’t bode well for a lot of small market clubs. If Ohtani hadn’t heard of the Phillies, what are the chances he’s heard of the Milwaukee Brewers? Can’t be high.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/bryceharper