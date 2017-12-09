Should Derek Jeter Be Ripped For Trading Giancarlo Stanton To Yankees?

Derek Jeter is the gift that keeps on giving for the New York Yankees.

But is he the exact opposite for the Miami Marlins?

The Jeter-led Marlins reportedly agreed to trade superstar outfielder Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees on Saturday. As if that weren’t bad enough for Marlins fans, the Yankees only are parting with veteran second baseman Starlin Castro and a handful of prospects that are years away from reaching the majors.

Thus continues a bizarre beginning to Jeter’s tenure as CEO and co-owner of the Marlins, roles he took on after purchasing the team in August. Here’s a useful summary of what Jeter’s done since taking control of the Fish, courtesy of Bill Simmons:

A quick recap: Jeter bought the Marlins using mostly other people’s money, completely gutted them, pushed out a bunch of longtime employees, and traded their once-in-a-Generation player to the Yankees. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 9, 2017

No matter which way you slice it, that’s not a good look. Simmons’ recap doesn’t even include one of Jeter’s most controversial decisions: parting ways with a hospital-ridden, longtime scout days after he underwent colon cancer surgery.

And the trade of Stanton, along with the lackluster return, isn’t sitting well with many.

Baseball teaming up with Jeter to give him a baseball team – and Jeter turning around and trading the MVP to his old team while screwing South Florida — feels like Wall Street fraud — Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) December 9, 2017

.@Giancarlo818 being traded for a bag of balls and fungo bat smells of an "inside trading" move. @Marlins fans deserve better than this and @MLB should step in. #Jeter — Taylor Twellman (@TaylorTwellman) December 9, 2017

Stanton, the reigning National League Most Valuable Player award winner, wanted out of Miami, so a trade was inevitable. Furthermore, the 28-year-old was more than willing to invoke his no-trade clause, leaving his team virtually in a lose-lose scenario. Still, surely the Marlins could’ve done better than Castro and a bevy of low-level prospects, right?

That underwhelming haul, coupled with Jeter’s unabashed bleaching of the organization has Marlins fans scrambling for sources of optimism. But are Jeter’s actions necessary evils?

The Marlins are a financial mess, and the 10 years and $295 million remaining on Stanton’s deal wasn’t helping. Somehow, some way, a deal had to happen. And while it’s tough to argue that so many people in the organization deserved to lose their jobs, the fact of the matter is that the Marlins have been a directionless, dysfunctional organization for years. Sweeping changes, no matter how difficult, needed to be made.

Jeter is going to get crushed for what he’s done to the Marlins, and it’s hard to fault any baseball fans in Miami for feeling betrayed. But perhaps the future Hall of Famer is just what the Marlins needed: someone unafraid to make the tough decisions and to hit the all-purpose reset button on a franchise that was crumbling from within.

While not a perfect comparison, Marlins fans might want to look at what’s happening with the Philadelphia 76ers for reason to believe that Jeter’s moves might be just what the organization needs.

Say it with us:

“Trust-The Process!”

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images