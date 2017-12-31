Tom Brady Bids Farewell To Jets, 2017 In Latest Edition Of ‘TB Times’

Tom Brady is turning the page.

Not just on the New York Jets — who he and the New England Patriots beat 26-6 Sunday afternoon — but also on the year 2017.

As he always does after the Pats win, Brady (or his social media manager) took to Instagram to share the latest “TB Times.” In this edition, the Patriots quarterback leaves his office and a sullen Jets fan behind, and looks forward to the new year and another Patriots playoff run:

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Dec 31, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

OK, seriously, where’s the crocodile gone?

The reptile had popped up in every “TB Times” this season, but was noticeably absent last week after the Pats beat the Buffalo Bills. Who knows, maybe he’ll return with a Lombardi Trophy in hand/claw?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images