Trevor Bayne’s No. 6 Car Will Be ‘Back In Black’ For 2018 NASCAR Season

Trevor Bayne is taking a page out of the reigning Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion’s playbook.

Bayne’s AdvoCare-sponsored No. 6 Ford is getting a makeover during the offseason, as Roush Fenway Racing announced Tuesday that the car will be “back in black” for the 2018 campaign.

Given that Martin Truex Jr.’s matte black No. 78 car dominated the 2017 season, Bayne hopes the aggressive new paint scheme will similarly help the No. 6 team reach victory lane next year.

“This new paint scheme is pretty awesome,” Bayne said in a statement. “If you look through history a lot of the great drivers have driven black race cars as their primary scheme and I am pretty excited to have one as well going into 2018. I think that this new look by AdvoCare is really great and shows that we mean business every time we head out onto the racetrack. This scheme just makes me even more excited about getting back behind the wheel in 2018.”

Long-time Roush Fenway fans might have noticed the 26-year-old’s car looks familiar. The all-black AdvoCare ride has been styled to look reminiscent of the Viagra-branded racer that Mark Martin — aka GucciMane4Life — wheeled in 2005.

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images