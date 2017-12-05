Floyd Mayweather Insists He ‘Carried’ Conor Mcgregor Through Superfight

Is Floyd Mayweather more of a showman than he is a competitor?

The boxing legend claims he helped Conor McGregor appear to be a better boxer than he actually was during their Aug. 26 superfight in Las Vegas. Mayweather said so amid an astonishing attack on Oscar de la Hoya, and Twitter user @WeavusChrist on Monday shared video of Mayweather’s recounting of his McGregor bout, which he won in the 10th round via TKO.

!!!! RT @_WSBG: TALK NICE RT @EditinKing: Floyd Mayweather savages Oscar De La Hoya for calling out Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/IXFv9gY6CO — Hank James (@WeavusChrist) December 4, 2017

“Everybody try to protest the Mayweather McGregor fight,” Mayweather said. “But I’m gonna tell you all the truth. You know I carried McGregor? You know I made it look good for y’all?”

Mayweather previously admitted McGregor’s boxing skills impressed him, but that compliment now seems somewhat disingenuous.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images