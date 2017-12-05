Floyd Mayweather Insists He ‘Carried’ Conor Mcgregor Through Superfight

Is Floyd Mayweather more of a showman than he is a competitor?
The boxing legend claims he helped Conor McGregor appear to be a better boxer than he actually was during their Aug. 26 superfight in Las Vegas. Mayweather said so amid an astonishing attack on Oscar de la Hoya, and Twitter user @WeavusChrist on Monday shared video of Mayweather’s recounting of his McGregor bout, which he won in the 10th round via TKO.
“Everybody try to protest the Mayweather McGregor fight,” Mayweather said. “But I’m gonna tell you all the truth. You know I carried McGregor? You know I made it look good for y’all?”
Mayweather previously admitted McGregor’s boxing skills impressed him, but that compliment now seems somewhat disingenuous.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
