Watch David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand Lift Bruins To OT Win Vs. Red Wings

The Boston Bruins looked doomed to defeat Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena, but the B’s top line had other plans.

With Boston trailing the Detroit Red Wings by one goal in the waning moments of the game, Brad Marchand found David Pastrnak alone by side the of the net, and the 21-year-old winger finished the job to even the score at 2-2 with 1:26 left in regulation.

Brad Marchand with a filthy pass to David Pastrnak and he buries it to tie the game 2-2 with the extra attacker #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/IrP0Dzdph3 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 14, 2017

And in overtime, it was Marchand who found the back of the net. Just 35 seconds into the sudden-death period, Marchand capped off a brilliant solo effort by beating Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard with a slick backhand.

GOODNIGHT DETROIT!! Brad Marchand wins it in overtime #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/4t2QTjT1dB — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) December 14, 2017

The Bruins now have won three straight games and nine of their last 11.

Thumbnail photo via Matt Kartozian/USA TODAY Sports Images