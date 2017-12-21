Watch Wofford’s Locker Room Celebration After Beating No. 5 North Carolina

It’s not often the Wofford Terriers men’s basketball team makes headlines, but they did just that Wednesday, beating No. 5 North Carolina 79-75 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

The win marked the first time in the history of the program that the small, Spartanburg, S.C. school beat a ranked opponent, so naturally, their celebration was peak college basketball jubilation.

And to have it come against a school like UNC clearly made the victory that much sweeter.

Check out this awesome celebration:

When you beat a Top-25 program FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY!!!#Wofford #ConquerAndPrevail 💯 pic.twitter.com/k5iUDLwB57 — Wofford Athletics (@WoffordTerriers) December 21, 2017

Good for them.

The Terriers now are 8-4 this season. Wofford had played just one ranked opponent this season prior to Wednesday, and it didn’t end well as they were crushed by Texas Tech 79-56. This likely was Wofford’s final chance to capture a marquee victory, as the Terriers don’t have another top 25 team on their schedule.

But what a victory it was.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images.