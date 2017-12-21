Watch Wofford’s Locker Room Celebration After Beating No. 5 North Carolina

It’s not often the Wofford Terriers men’s basketball team makes headlines, but they did just that Wednesday, beating No. 5 North Carolina 79-75 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The win marked the first time in the history of the program that the small, Spartanburg, S.C. school beat a ranked opponent, so naturally, their celebration was peak college basketball jubilation.
And to have it come against a school like UNC clearly made the victory that much sweeter.
Check out this awesome celebration:
Good for them.
The Terriers now are 8-4 this season. Wofford had played just one ranked opponent this season prior to Wednesday, and it didn’t end well as they were crushed by Texas Tech 79-56. This likely was Wofford’s final chance to capture a marquee victory, as the Terriers don’t have another top 25 team on their schedule.
But what a victory it was.
Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images.
