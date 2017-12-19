Why Skip Bayless Believes LeBron James Is Ninth-Best Player In NBA History

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images.

There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes and Skip Bayless spewing out sizzling hot takes.

Today’s number comes in the form of the best NBA players to ever play. The FS1 talk show host gave his ten best, and it doesn’t take long for things to go absolutely off the rails.

My all-time top 10 in order: MJ, Magic, Shaq, Kareem, TimDuncan, BillRussell, Kobe, LarryBird, LeBron, Wilt. LeBron just doesn't have the assassin in him that MJ, Kobe and Bird did, and Bird was a far better shooter, especially in the clutch. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 19, 2017

Yikes.

The two biggest issues here are Shaquille O’Neal at No. 3, and (the far more asinine assertion) LeBron James at No. 9.

What’s particularly intriguing is that his logic behind LeBron’s remarkably low ranking is not supported very well. Not only does his “assassin” comment make no sense whatsoever, but it’s tough to make that argument (if we’re analyzing it right) against a three-time NBA champion.

But Bayless’ disdain for James has been well-documented, and now it’s just Bayless trying to keep outdoing himself.