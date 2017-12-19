Patriots Re-Sign Returner/Receiver To Practice Squad, Drop D-Lineman

After nearly a week away from the New England Patriots, wide receiver/return specialist Bernard Reedy has rejoined the team.

The Patriots signed Reedy to their practice squad Tuesday, the team announced. They released defensive tackle Marcus Hardison to make room on the practice squad.

The Patriots originally signed Reedy to their practice squad Nov. 22. He was promoted to the 53-man roster Dec. 2 and waived Dec. 13.

Reedy returned four punts for 32 yards, spelling Danny Amendola in two games.

Reedy joins wide receivers Cody Hollister and Riley McCarron, tight end Will Tye, offensive linemen Jason King and James Ferentz, cornerbacks Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz and safeties David Jones and Damarius Travis on the Patriots’ practice squad.

