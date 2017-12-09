Yankees’ Deal For Giancarlo Stanton Sends Twitter Into Absolute Uproar

It’s been a while since the New York Yankees were the No. 1 story in Major League Baseball.
Well, those days are a distant memory now.
The Miami Marlins reportedly agreed to trade outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday. If completed, the deal would leave the Bronx Bombers with one of the most powerful lineups in recent baseball history.
Shortly after news broke, fans from around the baseball world took to Twitter to express elation, sadness, shock and everything in between. Here are some of the beset reactions:
The Yankees rarely were brought up in the seemingly endless stream of Stanton rumors. But is anyone really shocked this wound up happening?
Say what want about the Bombers, and repeat “the rich get richer” cliche all you want, but it’s hard to argue that this trade isn’t the type of showstopping news the MLB has sorely needed.
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images
