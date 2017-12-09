Yankees’ Deal For Giancarlo Stanton Sends Twitter Into Absolute Uproar

It’s been a while since the New York Yankees were the No. 1 story in Major League Baseball.

Well, those days are a distant memory now.

The Miami Marlins reportedly agreed to trade outfielder Giancarlo Stanton on Saturday. If completed, the deal would leave the Bronx Bombers with one of the most powerful lineups in recent baseball history.

Shortly after news broke, fans from around the baseball world took to Twitter to express elation, sadness, shock and everything in between. Here are some of the beset reactions:

coming to NY pic.twitter.com/smKck1pZAG — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) December 9, 2017

Aaron Boone’s first big decision as #Yankees Manager might just be who plays RF and who plays LF pic.twitter.com/lVfqeYbr7Q — Jim Bowden🌟🎤 (@Jim_BowdenSXM) December 9, 2017

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Derek Jeter meeting with Brian Cashman for Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees trade discussions. pic.twitter.com/meeB1yj7Ig — Fifa Khalifa (@C_Fount) December 9, 2017

Jeter bought the marlins just to trade Stanton to the Yankees pic.twitter.com/1f7AbInaPx — Lonnie Walker Fan Account (@Jaredd410) December 9, 2017

Starlin has a meet/greet event with Yankees fans today….. awkward pic.twitter.com/gFDHOAlLJf — WhenClarkMetAddison (@ClarkMetAddison) December 9, 2017

When you wake up after a night out and the first thing you read is Stanton to the Yankees pic.twitter.com/bBpc1HW6Ud — Nick Trujillo (@NickTrujillo636) December 9, 2017

Yankees didn't get Ohtani the offseason is a total bust…OH MY GOD HERE COMES JETER OUTTA NOWHERE pic.twitter.com/2aEJKse64r — Joseph Flynn (@ChinaJoeFlynn) December 9, 2017

And for perspective on just how many 111 HRs is… Here are all 111 HRs Stanton and Judge's hit last year pic.twitter.com/OgGI6CYvqw — Daren Willman (@darenw) December 9, 2017

The Yankees’ answer to the Avengers: pic.twitter.com/sjj2jFqWEe — Jeff Quagliata (@yestoresearch) December 9, 2017

Let's just make sure the first picture of Stanton and Judge and is a recreation of this old photo of McGwire and Canseco, please. pic.twitter.com/UQ3ZXvhL9M — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) December 9, 2017

Stanton & Judge in the Yankee locker room pic.twitter.com/PWEjKbDu1R — Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 9, 2017

The Yankees rarely were brought up in the seemingly endless stream of Stanton rumors. But is anyone really shocked this wound up happening?

Say what want about the Bombers, and repeat “the rich get richer” cliche all you want, but it’s hard to argue that this trade isn’t the type of showstopping news the MLB has sorely needed.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images