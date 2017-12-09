Taylor University’s ‘Silent Night’ Tradition Delivers Madness Once Again

It’s tough to argue that Taylor University doesn’t have the coolest yearly tradition in all of sports.

Every season, the Taylor men’s basketball team holds the annual “Silent Night” game. Fans, often dressed in wild costumes, pack the Indiana school’s gym and stay silent until Taylor scores its 10th point. Once that happens, the place goes absolutely ballistic.

Check out the highlight’s from this year’s installment, which took place Friday night:

Taylor University “Silent Night” : An amazing tradition! 😎 pic.twitter.com/l31NJrpJLs — Michelle Bade (@MbadeBade) December 9, 2017

Awesome.

Often forgot in the madness of “Silent Night” is that there actually was a game to be played. And it was an all-around great night for Taylor, as the Trojans emerged with a 97-84 win over Great Lakes Christian College.