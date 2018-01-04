Aston Martin Says All-Electric Rival For Tesla Roadster ‘Possible’

Photo via Aston Martin

Elon Musk generated a lot of buzz when he revealed the 2019 Tesla Roadster’s zero-to-60 mph time, but he also put a target on his electric vehicle manufacturer’s back.

A target that Aston Martin might soon lock onto.

CEO Andy Palmer told Auto Express on Thursday “it’s possible” that Aston could produce an EV, which would be more compact than the new Vantage, to rival the upcoming Roadster.

Palmer noted that, although battery limitations are the most talked about challenges of building an EV, they aren’t the only obstacles. In fact, he suggested sorting out the other difficult aspects, unlike developing energy storage, plays to the strengths of performance manufacturers.

“The interesting thing is that the other three key components of any electric car — weight, aerodynamic drag and rolling resistance — are areas sports car manufacturers, and us in particular, are really good at mastering, Palmer said.

“That puts us at an advantage over other brands who are making some big claims — such as Tesla, with a lightweight roadster. I think we could be in that space relatively easily.”

Aston Martin plans to launch the all-electric RapidE sedan in 2019, though a potential Tesla fighter likely wouldn’t arrive until a few years after that. What’s more, it reportedly would be based on the predominantly aluminum vehicle platform that underpins both the DB11 and the Vantage.