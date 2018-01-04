Celtics’ Terry Rozier Reacts To Receiving High Praise From LeBron James

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Terry Rozier is blossoming into a strong two-way player, and one of the NBA’s elite is taking notice.

The third-year guard had one of the best games of his career Wednesday night at TD Garden, scoring a game-high 20 points in the Boston Celtics’ 102-88 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rozier provided a major lift off the bench for the Celtics, who only received 11 points apiece from Kyrie Irving and Al Horford. Not to mention, 10 of Rozier’s 20 points came in the fourth quarter, which helped nix any chance of a Cavaliers comeback.

After the game, LeBron James commented on Rozier’s progression and explained just how versatile of a skill set the 23-year-old possesses.

“He was very good,” James said of Rozier. “He’s getting more and more confidence every single night and it’s his third year. He’s picking up more habits, better habits. He’s very quick, shoots the ball extremely well and he’s very aggressive, too.”

That’s certainly high praise coming from a player of James’ caliber, and while Rozier is appreciative of the Cavs star’s comments, he understands there still is great room for improvement.

“That’s big time,” Rozier said of James’ sentiments. “I don’t know. I’m going to keep working, keep getting better. It’s good coming from him. I just want to stay working. Keep working.”