Drew Bledsoe Shares Powerful Message In Wake Of Tyler Hilinski’s Death

Drew Bledsoe wants to start a conversation.
The sports world tragically lost a member Tuesday afternoon, as Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski was found dead in his Pullman, Wash. apartment. Police suspect the 21-year-old’s death was a result of suicide.
Hilinski’s untimely death hit close to home for Bledsoe. The former NFL QB is a Washington State product and his son, John, currently is a quarterback for the Cougars, having just wrapped up his freshman season.
In reaction to Hilinski’s passing, Bledsoe took to Instagram to stress the importance of talking about mental health.
PLEASE READ!! I didn’t know Tyler well but he was a great friend and mentor to my son. That’s all a dad can ask for. As men we have to learn to TALK about how we are feeling. Suicide is the #2 killer of men between 18-45!! Reaching out for help when we need it is NOT a sign of weakness. Trusting your friends and asking for help is the ultimate sign of STRENGTH!! If we sprain an ankle we go see a doctor. If we’re struggling emotionally we have to learn to treat it the same way. It’s our obligation to the people we love and the people who love us.
Well said, Drew.
