Floyd Mayweather Shares Photo Of Massive Check From Conor Mcgregor Fight

Floyd Mayweather, in case you haven’t heard by now, makes a lot of money.
And the boxing legend is more than willing to remind the masses of his massive money stacks.
Mayweather on Friday Instagrammed a photo of the lucrative check he earned from his high-profile “boxing” match with UFC fighter Conor McGregor. But the ever-braggadocios Mayweather also used the post as an opportunity to boast about how “wise” he is.
Check this out:
Some say there’s a difference between being smart and intelligent. Everyone knows that common sense isn’t so common, but when it comes to being wise beyond years it’s proven I’ve got the Midas touch. It’s simple math, being 50-0 lets you know I READ my opponents just as clear as you can READ this $100,000,000 check. I stay getting checks like this, I will always have the last laugh!
Yeah, that’s a lot of money.
Mayweather has insisted the fight with McGregor, which gave the 40-year-old a perfect 50-0 boxing record, was the final bout of his career. However, Mayweather always goes where the money is, and rumors of him potentially joining the UFC persist, so he might enjoy another huge payday yet.
