Floyd Mayweather Shares Photo Of Massive Check From Conor Mcgregor Fight

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

Floyd Mayweather, in case you haven’t heard by now, makes a lot of money.

And the boxing legend is more than willing to remind the masses of his massive money stacks.

Mayweather on Friday Instagrammed a photo of the lucrative check he earned from his high-profile “boxing” match with UFC fighter Conor McGregor. But the ever-braggadocios Mayweather also used the post as an opportunity to boast about how “wise” he is.

Check this out:

Yeah, that’s a lot of money.

Mayweather has insisted the fight with McGregor, which gave the 40-year-old a perfect 50-0 boxing record, was the final bout of his career. However, Mayweather always goes where the money is, and rumors of him potentially joining the UFC persist, so he might enjoy another huge payday yet.