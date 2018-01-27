Lakers’ Lonzo Ball To Stage Rap Concert In Lithuania After NBA Season

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Image

Lonzo Ball will launch his career in Lithuania, too.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard will perform a rap concert in the Eastern European country following the 2017-18 NBA season. The concert, which Ball announced Thursday via video message at Lithuania’s music awards show, will be his first as a headlining musician.

Ball, 20, already has released two songs, “Super Saiyan” and “Melo Ball 1,” but he hasn’t dropped an album yet.

His younger brothers, LiAngelo and LaMelo, currently are playing basketball in Lithuania for BC Prienai. They’ve become media sensations in Lithuania, largely thanks to the promotional abilities of their father LaVar.

While Lonzo hasn’t been to Lithuania to join his family’s sideshow due to his commitments with the Lakers, it’s only a matter of time before he arrives bearing bars to rap for an expectant audience.